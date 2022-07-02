▶️ La Pine gets $36 million for septic, water system improvements

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

La Pine will receive $17.7 million in loans and grants from the Department of Agriculture. The money will go toward improvements in septic systems for folks in the Cagle and Glenwood Acres subdivisions.

The goal of the project is to prevent the cross contamination of people’s drinking water wells.

“People have lived here for a long time and anytime the city can assist them in increasing the quality of their life you know and not at their expense because the city is paying all this so I mean it’s a good thing,” said La Pine Mayor Dan Richer.

The overall cost of the work is $36 million. It includes additional work on the city’s water system.

Richer said the work could start later this summer.

Sen. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., announced the funding.