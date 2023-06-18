▶️ La Pine Senior Activity Center holds Rhubarb Festival for the 13th year

The 13th annual Rhubarb Festival took place at the La Pine Senior Center over the weekend.
There were vendors, food trucks, music, and fun activities for people attending the event.
Of course, you can’t forget “Grannies Homemade Pies” if you were lucky enough to purchase one.
They sold out of the 800 pies available in just 3 hours!
Every year sponsors and volunteers make the event possible.
Proceeds from the festival go to the La Pine Senior Center to provide meals, resources and activities for seniors.