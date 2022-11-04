Teen ejected in rollover crash in La Pine; Driver facing DUII charge

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Three teens were involved in a single vehicle rollover crash in La Pine Thursday night that caused one of the teens to be ejected from the vehicle, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

It happened at about 10:24 p.m. in the area of Huntington Road and Memorial Lane.

DCSO said the 1999 Chevrolet Blazer was heading north on Huntington when the driver, a 16-year-old La Pine boy, crossed over the fog line. As he tried to overcorrect, the Blazer crossed both lanes. The Blazer left the road, broke a tree in half and eventually came to rest against another tree.

A 15-year-old boy who was a passenger was ejected.

The driver and that passenger were taken to St. Charles in Bend with non-life threatening injuries, DCSO said. The other passenger, a 14-year-old boy, was taken to St. Charles by a private vehicle to be evaluated.

DCSO said it was determined the driver was under the influence of intoxicants and had taken the Blazer without permission. After being checked out at the hospital, he was taken to Deschutes County Juvenile Detention and booked on DUII, reckless driving, two counts of reckless endangering, second-degree assault and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.