▶️ La Pine rollover crash leaves driver with serious injuries

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Speed and fatigue are being called contributors in a rollover crash on Highway 97 in La Pine early Friday morning.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said a red 1994 BMW convertible, driven by a 23-year-old California man, was headed north on U.S. 97 just before 3:00 a.m. That’s when, according to the sheriff’s department, the driver crossed into the southbound lanes and left the road.

“The vehicle continued to travel north near the railroad tracks causing the vehicle to roll multiple times back onto the highway,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. The car came to a rest, upright, blocking the southbound lanes.

The driver was taken to St. Charles Hospital in Bend with serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Although they cited speed as one of the factors, the sheriff’s office did not say how fast the man was driving.

BNSF determined there was no damage to the railroad tracks, the sheriff’s office said.