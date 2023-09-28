▶️ Wood chipper delivered to La Pine community to mitigate wildfire risk

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A brand new wood chipper was delivered to the Ponderosa Pines neighborhood in La Pine Thursday. It’s thanks to a grant from the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office to mitigate wildfire risk.

The wood chipper will be used by the neighborhood association to create defensible space.

“Using a chipper is a great alternative to burning the debris out there,” said Fire Marshal Fire Risk Reduction Specialist Heather Miller.

Ninety-five percent of the people working on this neighborhood’s defensible space are volunteers.

The following is the announcement of grants for Central Oregon from the fire marshal’s office:

BEND, Ore. – The Oregon State Fire Marshal is excited to share that project work is underway for the Community Wildfire Risk Reduction (CWRR) grants awarded in June 2023. These grants, awarded to organizations across Oregon, are instrumental in fortifying communities against the threat of wildfires and advancing fire safety measures.

Central Oregon is at the forefront of these vital projects, with several organizations committed to enhancing wildfire resilience in their communities. The recipients of the CWRR grants in Central Oregon include:

Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council – $250,000

City of Sisters – $72,000

Crooked River Ranch Lion’s Club – $82,431

Deschutes County – $500,000

Deschutes County Rural Fire Protection District #2 – $280,679

Deschutes River Woods Neighborhood Association – $156,300

Grizzly Rangeland Fire Protection Association – $37,500

Ponderosa Pines Property Owner’s Association – $140,995

River Canyon Estates Homeowner’s Association – $27,405

These grants support a wide array of critical projects, including fuel reduction, community education, and wildfire risk mitigation strategies. The collective efforts of these organizations will significantly contribute to reducing the impact of wildfires in Central Oregon and beyond.

A notable milestone in this initiative is the delivery of a chipper to the Ponderosa Pines Property Owner’s Association, scheduled for Thursday, September 28, 2023 between noon and 1 p.m. This chipper is a valuable asset in their ongoing efforts to create defensible space and minimize wildfire risks in their community.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal commends these organizations for their dedication to safeguarding their communities against wildfires. The tireless work of these grant recipients is a testament to the resilience and determination of Oregonians in the face of wildfire threats.

For more information regarding the progress of the Community Wildfire Risk Reduction grants and the chipper delivery event in Central Oregon, please contact Heather Miller, OSFM Central Oregon fire risk reduction specialist at heather.miller@osfm.oregon.gov or 503-509-3534.