Have you seen him? Man last seen in La Pine missing since Thursday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is asking the public’s help to locate a man missing since Thursday.

Kenneth Seymour, 41, was last seen leaving a residence on Highway 31 in La Pine. He was in his white 2020 Ford F150 with Oregon license 061 PKZ.

Seymour is 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 250 pounds with green eyes and blond hair. He was possibly wearing a gray Carhartt sweatshirt and black Muck boots or Hey Dude shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office at 541-693-6911.