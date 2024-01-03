Have you seen him? Man missing after leaving La Pine doctor appointment

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is asking for the public’s help to find a man who didn’t return to the care facility where he lives after leaving a doctor’s appointment in La Pine Tuesday.

DCSO said Fred Arthur Charley was last seen at the St. Charles Family Care in La Pine at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Charley suffers from Stage 4 lung cancer and is diagnosed with dementia, DCSO said.

He is Native American, about 5-feet 10-inches tall and 160 pounds with shoulder-length black hair. He was last seen wearing a red and blue jacket with tribal markings, tan pants, and grey Nike shoes.

DCSO said he does not have a cell phone. Charley does frequent Madras and Warm Springs and may be trying to get a ride there.

Anyone with information on Charley’s whereabouts is asked to call Deschutes County dispatch at 541-693-6911.