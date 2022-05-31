La Pine Middle School parents can meet principal finalists Wednesday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

La Pine Middle School parents will get a chance to meet the two finalists for that school’s next principal Wednesday. Principal Matt Montgomery is retiring.

Jason Deaner is the Dean of Students and Athletic Director at La Pine Middle School, which he has been doing for five years. He also has eight years of teaching experience in middle and elementary school.

Brian Barringer is the principal at Big Picture Learning College and Career Academy in Denver. The Bend-La Pine School District said Barringer has held the role for three years. He also has six years of teaching experience at the high school and middle school levels.

A forum will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the school to hear from Deaner and Barringer and to provide feedback.

The new principal will start July 1.

RELATED: Bend Kids INC registration opens Tuesday; part-time now available

SEE ALSO: CET opens La Pine – Sunriver Route 31 for third season