▶️ New La Pine Middle School principal named

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Brian Barringer has been named the new principal for La Pine Middle School. He replaces Matt Montgomery, who is retiring.

Barringer comes to Central Oregon from Denver, where he is principal at Big Picture Learning College and Career Academy.

“Brian Barringer has great experience as a principal at a small school setting and is known for building strong relationships with staff, students and the broader community,” Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook said in a statement. “Brian’s collaborative leadership style, paired with solid experience, will be a great fit for the school.”

Barringer also has teaching experience at both the middle and high school levels.

“I’m so thankful for this opportunity to join an amazing staff at La Pine Middle School,” Barringer said in a statement. “I am thrilled to make this my new home, where I hope to work in collaboration with staff, students and the community to make the school the best it can be.”

Barringer will start July 1.