by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a La Pine man who walked away from his home Thursday afternoon and has not been seen since. Below is the full announcement from DCSO.

On January 18, 2024, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the report of a subject who had walked away from his residence in La Pine and had not returned home.

Jonathan Lewis Cox is a white male, approximately 5’10” tall, 200 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. Jonathan was last seen wearing brown boots, dark blue jeans, a dark colored light weight jacket, blue mittens, and a dark blue winter had which covered his ears.

Jonathan was last seen in the Crescent Creek subdivision on Huntington Rd. at approximately 4:00 pm. Jonathan has multiple health concerns and has been without his medications. Jonathan frequents local La Pine businesses and has not been known to travel outside of La Pine.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for any information on the whereabouts of Jonathan Lewis Cox. Please contact Deschutes County 911 at 541-693-6911.