La Pine man killed, 2 injured in HWY 97 crash near Sunriver

A La Pine man died Wednesday in a two-car crash on Highway 97 just south of Sunriver.

Oregon State Police said the crash happened around 7:45 a.m. when a northbound Mercury Grand Marquis driven by 31-year-old John Kerlin of La Pine, lost control on the icy roads collided with a Dodge Caravan.

Kerlin died at the scene.

A 70-year-old woman driving the minivan and her passenger, a 44-year-old man, both of La Pine, were taken to St. Charles in Bend.

The highway was closed for about two hours while authorities investigated.

OSP was assisted by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Medical Services, Bend Police Department and ODOT.