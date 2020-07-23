La Pine man jailed on sex abuse charges after alleged relationship with 15-year-old

A 48-year-old La Pine man has been arrested on child sex abuse charges for allegedly having an ongoing relationship with a 15-year-old, according to Bend Police.

Lt. Adam Juhnke said detectives on Wednesday contacted and arrested Jason Neal Petz near Powell Butte after an eight-month investigation into the alleged relationship.

Petz was later taken to the Deschutes County Jail and booked on two counts of third-degree rape, two counts of third-degree sodomy and two counts of third-degree sex abuse.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned Petz and the victim, now 16, were engaged in a sexual relationship and would frequent various Bend area motels during the fall of 2019, Juhnke said.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives believe there are other motels in the Central Oregon area that Petz and the victim may have stayed.

Bend Police would like anyone with information regarding any suspicious contact or sightings of Petz at area motels to please contact Detective Russell Skelton at 541-322-2983.

Petz and the victim were known to be traveling in a lifted, 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup that was gold in color.