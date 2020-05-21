La Pine man injured after crashing into power pole

A La Pine man was injured after he crashed into a power pole on La Pine State Recreation Road Tuesday night, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sergeant Jason Wall, deputies were dispatched to a crash near 5th Street at 10:35 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies found that a grey Volkswagen had driven off the road and hit a power pole, which caused a support cable to land in the road.

Wall said the car had sustained significant damage to its front. 50-year-old Jeffrey Lilley had non-life threatening injuries and was transported to St. Charles in Bend for treatment.

Lilley was issued citations for driving under the influence of an intoxicant and for reckless driving, Wall said. The cause of the crash is still being investigated as driver impairment along with a possible medical event.