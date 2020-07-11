La Pine man dies in HWY 97 crash

A 34-year-old La Pine man died in a car crash on Highway 97 on Friday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.

At around 6:30 p.m., troopers responded to a single vehicle crash near Sunriver. According to police, investigation revealed a 2001 Ford Explorer was driving south on the highway when it went off the road and rolled.

The front passenger, 34-year-old Joseph Kushner from La Pine, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The passanger, 24-year-old Ysabell Joseph from La Pine, was wearing a seatbelt. She was transported via air ambulance to St. Charles in Bend.