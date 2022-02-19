La Pine man convicted for rape, sexual abuse of 3 children

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Deschutes County jury on Friday convicted a La Pine man of raping and sexually abusing three children dating back to 2001, according to District Attorney John Hummel.

Rusty Allen Pugh, 50, was initially charged with nearly 60 child sex abuse charges back in 2019

Hummel said one of the victims, who was then an adult, came forward to the Bend Police Department to report the abuse she had been subjected to as a child.

He said detectives were able to identify and interview more victims in the following months.

He was subsequently arrested and was charged with having sexually abused six children.

The jury on Friday convicted him of 17 counts of felony sex crimes including first-degree rape and first-degree sex abuse of three children who were 5 to 12-years-old at the time of the crimes, from 2001-2008.

Sentencing, and the trial related to the abuse of the three remaining children, will be set by the court in the coming month.

“Justice was done today at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds. A jury heard the evidence and agreed with the State of Oregon: Rusty Pugh sexually abused three children,” Hummel said. “There is no crime my team and I pursue more aggressively than child sex abuse. If you plan on committing child sex abuse in Deschutes County, know that you will be up against the most talented, dedicated, and dogged team of child sex abuse deputy district attorneys in the country.”