▶️ La Pine man charged with DUII in Bend Parkway crash

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A crash that snarled traffic as people were hitting the road for the holiday weekend has led to criminal charges.

The four vehicle crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon in the northbound lanes of Highway 97 near the on ramp to Highway 20.

A man, woman, and child were all taken to St Charles with injuries.

The woman and the child’s injuries were described as serious.

Police say Hunter Jones, a 21 year from La Pine has been arrested for assault, reckless endangering, and DUII.

Bend Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.