La Pine man arrested for spraying graffiti on multiple businesses

A La Pine man was arrested Tuesday for spraying graffiti on multiple La Pine businesses and spitting on Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, according to DCSO.

Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp said deputies were dispatched on Tuesday afternoon to investigate a man who was painting graffiti on a business in La Pine. The business manager gave deputies a description of the man, who had fled the area.

Deputies found 28-year-old Andrew Garrett inside a nearby gas station bathroom, Vander Kamp said. He had been trying to wash paint from his hands and change clothes. Deputies issued Garrett citations and told him to leave the property, but Garrett refused. Vander Kamp said Garrett challenged deputies to fight before spitting on them and throwing gas station trash cans. A deputy received minor injuries while trying to arrest Garrett.

After obtaining a search warrant, deputies found paint and methamphetamine in Garrett’s backpack, Vander Kamp said.

An investigation revealed Garrett was the same person who had painted words and signs on six other businesses in the downtown La Pine area.

Deputies arrested Garrett for five counts of criminal mischief, possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, menacing, harassment, aggravated harassment and interfering with a peace officer.

Vander Kamp said there may be other businesses with graffiti damage that haven’t been identified, so deputies ask any other graffiti victims to call 541-693-6911.