La Pine man arrested for manufacturing and distributing meth

The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team arrested a 25-year-old La Pine man Wednesday for possessing, manufacturing and distributing methamphetamine.

Over the past several months, CODE detectives have investigated Vincent Coddington as someone possibly trafficking commercial quantities of methamphetamine throughout Deschutes County, according to Lt. Ken Mannix.

Investigation revealed that Coddington acquired large quantities of methamphetamine and sold it to multiple different people.

A CODE team along with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team obtained a search warrant and searched Coddington’s house on Hakkila Avenue on Wednesday morning.

While searching the house, detectives found around three-fourths of a pound of methamphetamine, seven firearms, U.S. cash, packaging material and other evidence of selling, manufacturing and distributing methamphetamine. Detectives also seized extraction equipment for BHO from marijuana.

Coddington was arrested and charged with possessing, manufacturing and distributing methamphetamine and unlawful manufacture of a marijuana item.