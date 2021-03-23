La Pine man arrested after DCSO busts illegal pot growing operation

A La Pine man was arrested Tuesday on drug and weapons charges after detectives busted an illegal pot-growing operation in his home.

Kirill Balayants, 41, was jailed on multiple charges including unlawful manufacture, possession and delivery of marijuana and felon in possession of a firearm.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said Deschutes County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement team detectives with the help of the SWAT team, DCSO detectives and CODE team detectives served a search warrant at a home in the 52000 block of Elderberry Lane in La Pine.

DCIME detectives started an investigation into Balayants last March for the illegal manufacture of marijuana at his home.

During the investigation detectives were able to gain information necessary for a search warrant to look for evidence, Janes said.

Balayants is a registered grower for one person through the Oregon Medical Marijuana Program.

He’s allowed to have six mature marijuana plants, and 12 immature plants; detectives found 120 growing marijuana plants, Janes said.

He is also allowed to possess 32 ounces of flower/ dried marijuana (24 ounces OMMP and 8 ounces recreational) but he was found with about 704 ounces of flowered/dried marijuana.

Balayants can possess 16 ounces of cannabinoid concentrates and detectives found about 52 ounces of concentrates. He is also allowed to possess 16 ounces of solids/edibles, but detectives found about 128 ounces.

Detectives also found an AR-15 style rifle in Balayants’ bedroom near his bed. Because he is a convicted felon, he cannot have weapons, Janes said.

The Deschutes County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Detectives (DCIMED’s) would like to thank the legal marijuana businesses within Deschutes County for their collaborative efforts in combating illegal marijuana operations. ‘

The knowledge the DCIMED’s received from focus groups confirms that illegal marijuana within Deschutes County is a major concern for the legal marijuana market, residents, and businesses in our community.

DCIMED’s take illegal grow operations seriously due to the unregulated amounts of pesticides, fungicides and chemical solvents that can be used to manufacture marijuana products.

In addition, DCIMED’s have discovered illegal marijuana grows that contained mold, spider mites and toxic/harmful chemicals that are unsafe for human consumption. 52000 block of Elderberry Lane, La Pine