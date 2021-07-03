La Pine man arrested, accused of targeting homeless women for sex

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 61-year-old La Pine man was arrested Friday morning by Bend Police accused of targeting homeless women for sex.

Police received information on Thursday that Darrell Earl Shank was offering money for sex with women who were unhoused, according to Lieutenant Bob Jones.

An officer contacted an advocate for the 46-year-old homeless victim who stated she was propositioned for sex in exchange for money.

“The male said he could “help her out”, said Lt Jones.

The officer, posing as a homeless female, communicated with suspect via text message.

Lt Jones says the officer collected enough evidence to arrest the suspect for prostitution and arranged the Friday morning meeting in Bend.

Around 8 AM police made contact with Shank and took him into custody.

He was cited for promoting prostitution and patronizing a prostitute.

Because of COVID restrictions at the Deschutes County Jail he was released and is due to appear in court at a later date.