▶️ La Pine man arrested at Sunriver business for attempted luring of teen girl

Police are looking for more potential victims after a La Pine man and business owner was arrested for allegedly trying to lure a 17-year-old girl.

Bend Police say the investigation into John Matthew Cooper, 54, began after the girl posted on social media that she was looking for work.

Cooper allegedly responded to the post and offered the girl part-time office work at his business, Cooper Racing and Repair in Sunriver. Bend Police say he started messaging the girl in a sexually suggestive way.

The 17-year-old reported to her mother that she was uncomfortable, and her mother reported the incident to law enforcement, police said.

Officers then went undercover, continuing to message Cooper. But they say he believed he was still communicating with the teen.

Bend PD said Cooper offered the girl alcohol, sent her explicit photos, and requested explicit photos and sexual favors. Police say Cooper also indicated that he’d had other teens work for him in the past, including customers’ daughters.

Cooper was arrested at his business Thursday morning. He faces charges of second-degree online sexual corruption of a child, luring a minor for sexual conduct, and attempted use of a child in display of sexual conduct.

Because he has hired young people to work for him in the past, Bend Police say they are concerned there are additional victims. Anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with Cooper is asked to contact the nonemergency dispatch line, 541-693-6911 and reference case # 23-00011214.