Lightning blamed for workshop fire, power outage in La Pine

The La Pine Fire District on Tuesday released photos of what remained of a detached workshop after they believe it was struck by lightning on Monday.

It happened just before 5:00 p.m. on Polar Road in La Pine.

LPFD said multiple engines and 12 firefighters arrived to find fire shooting from the back of the workshop. Flames were threatening two large Ponderosa trees that were next to a dry field. On the other side of that field was a neighboring home.

A map of lightning strikes by Weather.us shows there were some lightning activity in La Pine around that time.

Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out.

A neighbor told firefighters they saw the roof struck by lightning. That strike is also believed to have blown out a nearby transformer, knocking out power to the block.

Nobody was injured.

