La Pine temporary library opening Tuesday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes Public Library is opening a temporary La Pine location Tuesday morning.

The location across the parking lot from the actual La Pine Library will open at 10:00 a.m.

The main library is undergoing renovation and is expected to reopen in the fall. Updates to the La Pine Library include bright and open spaces that welcome customers with amenities such as flexible meeting and tutoring rooms, an enhanced children’s discovery space, improved lighting, a cozy fireplace and reading area and a large community gathering space.

The upgrades are being made possible by a November 2020 bond measure approved by voters.

