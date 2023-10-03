▶️ La Pine library prepares for grand opening after 6 years of planning

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The new La Pine library is getting ready to open after more than six years of planning and construction.

The library plans to open next week, with a grand opening celebration scheduled for Oct. 14. The celebration includes a ribbon-cutting and activities to welcome the new resource.

The space is offering more than just books to the community. New updates include a children’s discovery space, two study rooms, and a community room with technology and after-hours access.

“This is really a complete overhaul of the building. we are starting out with all of the infrastructure, the heating, the air conditioning, the lighting, upgrading all of that,” Library Director Todd Dunkelberg said.

Here is the full release from the Deschutes Public Library on the new library opening:

October 2, 2023 (La Pine, OR) — After six years of planning and nine months of construction, the La Pine Library is closing the books on its renovation and is almost ready to open its doors to the public. A return to operations is expected sometime during the week of October 9, with a grand opening celebration scheduled for October 14 from noon to 2:00 p.m.

“We are so excited to share this new space with our community,” said La Pine Library Operations Supervisor Cathy Zgraggen. “It’s beautiful inside and out and is filled with updates and enhancements that really bring us into the 21st century. We can’t wait to welcome our La Pine customers back into the library.”

Updates to the La Pine Library include an all-new children’s discovery space designed to engage young learners and spark the imagination. Two new meeting and study rooms provide a place for the public to meet, something that was repeatedly requested during the planning phase. The new community room features state-of-the art technology as well as a retractable glass wall to allow for flexibility of use, including after-hours access. An electric fireplace on the building’s south side provides a focal point and cozy space to read, and all-new public computers and updated Wi-Fi give customers essential access to high-speed internet.

While the La Pine Library will resume operations sometime during the week of October 9, a public grand opening celebration is slated for Saturday, October 14, from noon–2:00 p.m. Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 12:15 p.m., the public will be welcomed into the brand-new space, where they’ll find live music, face painting, a balloon artist, and more.

Chantal Strobel, Assistant Director of Community Engagement, expressed gratitude for the public’s understanding during the construction phase.

“We are so appreciative of the community’s patience during the last few months,” Strobel said. “Everyone’s excitement around the re-opening is a testament to the importance of the library and its role in the community.”

In November 2020, Deschutes County voters supported the Library’s bond measure to expand and improve libraries across the county. In addition to updating existing libraries in Downtown Bend, East Bend, La Pine, Sisters and Sunriver, the bond is funding the design and construction of a new library in east Bend to serve all Deschutes County residents, with groundbreaking scheduled for early 2024. Bond funds are also being used to double the square footage of the Redmond Library; construction on that new library is expected to be complete in fall 2024.