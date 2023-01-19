La Pine Library set to close for remodeling; Temporary space to open

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The La Pine Library will soon be moving into temporary digs while its main building undergoes remodeling.

The Deschutes Public Library announced that the La Pine location will close at the end of the day on Jan. 25 to start the project.

A temporary space will open in late February in the John C. Johnson building, which sits across the parking lot from the library. The date that it will open hasn’t been announced.

During the transition period, customers are asked to hold their returns or return them to the next-nearest library in Sunriver or any other Deschutes Public Library location in Deschutes County. No late fees will be charged for materials held during the transition period, and holds will be available once the temporary space opens in late February.

The remodeled library is set to open in the fall. Updates to the La Pine Library include bright and open spaces that welcome customers with amenities such as flexible meeting and tutoring rooms, an enhanced children’s discovery space, improved lighting, a cozy fireplace and reading area and a large community gathering space.

The upgrades are being made possible by a November 2020 bond measure approved by voters.

The Redmond and Sisters libraries closed last weekend and will be working out of temporary spaces. The Redmond Library is moving to a new location and the Sisters Library is being remodeled.