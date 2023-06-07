Sleepy driver crashes into temporary La Pine Library, DCSO says

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A man who apparently fell asleep at the wheel crashed into the temporary Deschutes Public Library in La Pine Wednesday.

It happened about 10:18 a.m. at the John C. Johnson building on 1st Street in La Pine.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the sedan was not injured, but did need help getting out of the car.

DCSO said its investigation determined the driver, a 52-year-old La Pine man, was not under the influence. The driver said he must have fallen asleep at the wheel. He was cited for driving while suspended and careless driving.

The Deschutes Public Library said nobody inside was injured, but the building sustained extensive damage.

The library system says a structural assessment of the building — which is housing the temporary library — needs to happen before library staff can enter it again. So, for now, the closest library is in Sunriver.

Once staff can access the building, existing holds that were on the shelves will be transferred to the Sunriver Library for pick up. The library will work to contact customers by phone if they have a hold waiting at the temporary La Pine Library.