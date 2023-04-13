▶️ SUV crashes into sign near Lava Butte; Driver taken to hospital

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An SUV driver was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a crash on Highway 97 near Lava Butte.

It happened around 5:00 p.m

Responders at the scene said the SUV with one person inside was headed south when it swerved off the road.

It hit a stone sign and crashed.

No other details on what led to the crash or the driver’s condition were immediately available.

There were some brief slowdowns on the road as the SUV was towed away and area secured.