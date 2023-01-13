Cat lost, dog rescued in La Pine house fire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A La Pine homeowner was able to rescue his dog from a house fire early Friday morning, but firefighters say a cat was lost in the fire.

It happened at 4:17 a.m. at 15931 Fir Lane.

The La Pine Rural Fire Protection District said the homeowner, who was the only one inside the two-story home, was awakened by a smoke alarm.

RELATED: Firefighters train to rescue people, pets who fall through Central Oregon ice

RELATED: WATCH: Rescuers pull victim out of California sinkhole

He tried to put out the fire himself from outside the home, but was not successful and called 911.

Police and fire arrived to find an active fire on the second floor. Firefighters were able to stop the spread of the fire in less than 30 minutes.

The homeowner declined help from the Red Cross, La Pine Fire said.