▶️ La Pine house fire that prompted evacuations a total loss

Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Fire investigators are still looking for the cause of a house fire near La Pine Tuesday afternoon that forced the evacuation of nearby homes.

La Pine Rural Fire District said it responded around 2:24 p.m. to a fire at a manufactured home at 53782 Boundary Road in a heavily forested area.

Firefighters arrived to find a manufactured home with a snow shed roof, wood shed, multiple vehicles and trees on fire with fire spreading to multiple neighbors’ homes, RVs and out buildings, La Pine Fire said.

“Significant amounts of ammunition were exploding in the fire,” the fire district said.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office posted immediate Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations to nearby homes.

More than two dozen fire personnel and three water tenders with 25,000 gallons of water arrived to fight the fire.

La Pine Fire said firefighters we able to first contain the fire to the property then knock down the main body of fire as resources became available.

The evacuation was lifted about an hour later.

Nobody was home and no injuries were reported.

The home is considered a total loss.