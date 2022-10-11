Evacuations ordered as house fire threatens other homes near La Pine

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Homes are being evacuated in an area near La Pine due to a house fire that is spreading to nearby homes and the wilderness.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says the fire Tuesday afternoon is in the area of Boundary Road and Camino De Oro.

Level 3 evacuation notices — which mean “Go Now” — have been issued to homes in the immediate area. The notices are for those between Camino De Oro north to Sparks Drive and Boundary Road east to 2nd Street.

People are asked to avoid the area while fire crews are at work.

No further details, including the cause of the fire, were immediately available.

