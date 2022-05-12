by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Firefighters in La Pine were able to rescue two cats from a burning home Wednesday night, but as many as 12 more are unaccounted for and may have perished. Two firefighters were injured in the effort.

The La Pine Rural Fire Protection District said firefighters responded to the manufactured home at 15163 Ponderosa Loop just before 7:00 p.m.

They found the only person inside was able to get out through a bedroom window and were told as many as 14 cats may have been inside.

It was too dangerous for firefighters to go in, but they were able to reach through windows to grab two cats. Two firefighters were injured in the process. The extent of those injuries was not immediately released.

The person who escaped was treated by medics at the scene, firefighters said.

The damage to the home is so extensive, firefighters were unable to confirm if any other cats escaped and it’s likely they did not survive.

The cause of the fire was not immediately released. The home is considered a total loss.

No other buildings, vehicles or wildland were burned.