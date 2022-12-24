La Pine home damaged in Christmas Eve fire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A fire early Saturday morning north of La Pine caused significant damage to a home.

The blaze was reported just before 12:30 a.m. in the 56000 block of Gothard Way according to Chief Mike Supkis of the La Pine Rural Fire District.

The cause of the fire was traced to an electrical heater that was in a plywood and straw manger Supkis said in a release.

The structure, which housed a goat, was next to an attached garage.

Smoke detectors alerted four people in the home and they were able to escape, rescuing the goat in the process.

The first crews on scene were from Sunriver Fire and Rescue because the closest station’s crew was out on an emergency medical call.

Firefighters reported the garage on fire with flames spreading through the attic of the single story home.

They quickly knocked the fire down and were able to rescue three pets from the home. A cat and a rabbit were still unaccounted for as of Saturday morning.

Eleven firefighters along with two engines and three water tenders responded to the blaze.

They spent four hours at the scene and were able to salvage some personal items and Christmas gifts from the home.

There were no injuries reported. The America Red Cross was called in to provide assistance.