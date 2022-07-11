Fire reported off Highway 97 north of La Pine

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A fire along Highway 97 north of La Pine that was described as a wildfire by the Oregon Department of Transportation was causing delays for drivers Monday afternoon.

ODOT sent out an alert on the fire at 2:55 p.m. At the time, ODOT was reporting delays up to 20 minutes for people in the southbound lanes.

ODOT said about 50 minutes later that the fire was small and appeared under control, although it did create some traffic delays.

