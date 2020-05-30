La Pine HS teacher arrested for alleged sex abuse of former student

A La Pine High School teacher was arrested Friday for the alleged sexual abuse of a former student, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Detective Sgt. Jayson Janes, DCSO received a report from the University of Oregon in May from a person who wanted to report a teacher from La Pine High School for sexual abuse.

In an interview, the former student gave details of multiple incidents of sex abuse from 55-year-old Deborah Parker of Bend while he was a minor and attending La Pine High School during the 2010-11 school year, Janes said.

Based on the former student’s statements and witness information, detectives were given a search warrant for Parker and her residence. Detectives were able to collect evidence and statements that lined up with the former student’s testimony, Janes said.

Parker was arrested for eight counts of sex abuse in the second degree.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to commend the reporting person and the former student for the courageous act of coming forward and sharing this information with law enforcement,” Janes said.