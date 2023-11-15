3 La Pine HS students with non-life threatening injuries after school bus crash

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

At least three La Pine High School students were injured after their school bus lost control, slid off a roadway and hit a tree early Wednesday morning.

It happened on the Crescent Cutoff Road, halfway between Highway 97 and Highway 58.

The Bend-La Pine School District said the bus was carrying nine students and a teacher from La Pine High School to Albany for a welding competition at Linn-Benton Community College.

The bus hit ice, lost control and slid off the roadway and hit a tree.

At least three students reported non-life threatening injuries and were transported to St. Charles Medical Center, the district said.

The school district has support staff at La Pine High School to assist any students or staff who may need help.