Deputies: 2 hospitalized in La Pine head-on crash; driver suspected of DUII

A head-on collision in La Pine sent both drivers to the hospital Monday night shortly before 8:00 p.m. One of the drivers is facing a potential DUII and assault charge.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says the incident occurred on Huntington Road south of Riverview Drive. The driver of a Subaru Impreza allegedly crossed the center line and collided with a Chevrolet Suburban that was traveling northbound.

The Impreza driver was extricated and transported by air ambulance to St. Charles in Bend.

The Suburban driver had minor injuries and went to St. Charles on their own.

The driver of the Impreza, who has not been identified by DCSO, was arrested for third-degree assault and DUII. They will be taken to jail after being checked out at the hospital.

