La Pine Frontier Days canceled; fireworks show will continue

La Pine’s annual Frontier Days 4-day 4th of July celebration has been canceled, but the community plans to “Blast the Virus” with a special fireworks display on Saturday.

The show will begin at 10 p.m. from the usual fireworks meadow between 3rd and 6th Streets West of Hwy 97, according to Ann Gawith, president of the La Pine Frontier Days Association.

Viewers will be able to park as they have done for years along the city streets and in parking lots.

Any social distancing recommendations still in place at that time will be the responsibility of the viewing public.

The association is planning a rescheduled Frontier Days for Labor Day weekend, September 4-6.

Expect the usual array of vendors, music, lawnmower races, woodcutter’s jamboree, kiddies fish pond and more.

Friday, September 4th, the association is planning a day to “Congratulate our Class of 2020” with a Family Day on the Midway that will include a “Family Prom” that evening.