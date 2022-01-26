La Pine firefighters save house, family’s pet cats from garage fire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

La Pine firefighters were able to save the home and a family’s pet cats from a garage fire Tuesday afternoon.

The homeowner at 15715 Sunrise Blvd. noticed the fire coming from the garage around 1:25 p.m.

La Pine Rural Protection District Chief Mike Supkis said crews responded and were quickly able to protect the home just a few feet away and an adjoining woodshed.

They were also able to get into the home to find the family’s pet cats.

Supkis said the fire started in the garage and is still under investigation.

A vehicle parked in front of the garage and the garage itself were total losses. The property was insured and had working smoke detectors.

Supkis said firefighters were on the scene for about two and a half hours.