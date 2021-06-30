La Pine fire crews quickly stop brush fire on BLM lands near industrial area

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Firefighters responded Tuesday evening to a fast-moving brush fire on Federal/BLM lands just east of the La Pine industrial area and Russel Road.

Several structures within the City industrial area and dispersed campsites on BLM lands in the area were threatened by the fire, fire officials said.

The fire was being driven by gusty winds and 100-degree temperatures.

The first La Pine engine crew was able to aggressively make a quick initial attack with 1,400 feet of progressive hose lays keeping the fire at half an acre.

Their efforts were supported by two tenders and Central Oregon Fire Service (USFS and ODF) who brought multiple engines and a hand crew to complete mop up. No injuries have been reported and the fire is under investigation.

At the same time, La Pine firefighters were also committed with an engine crew on Task Force 1 assisting with the large fires in Redmond.