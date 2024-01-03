37 dogs seized in La Pine animal neglect investigation, DCSO says

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An animal neglect investigation in La Pine has led to the seizure of 37 dogs, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said Wednesday. A La Pine woman is facing multiple animal neglect and abandonment charges.

DCSO said it has responded to numerous animal complaints in the 52000 block of Wayside Loop in La Pine. The calls included those for dogs at large, noise complaints, dogs living in unsafe conditions and several dog bites. One of the bites allegedly involved a deputy who was attempting to arrest someone at a property.

On Dec. 21, deputies responded to the property for a complaint of dogs at large. DCSO said they found an elderly homeowner was living with 14 total dogs after the dogs had been abandoned. The dogs included adults and puppies.

DCSO said the dogs were left with no food, no clean water, living mostly outdoors in bad weather. Many of the dogs were highly aggressive and had not been vaccinated or licensed. Eleven of the dogs were taken to the Humane Society of Central Oregon.

The elderly male homeowner allegedly said that he not only was unable to care for the dogs, he had not agreed to do so.

Then on Dec. 29, DCSO said it contacted Dessie C. McIntire, 48, in La Pine and said she was found to have another 20 dogs on the property, living in poor conditions. DCSO said McIntire surrendered the dogs, which were transported to Brightside Animal Hospital in Redmond.

In total 37 dogs were in McIntire’s possession, and all have been taken to area animal shelters, DCSO said.

McIntire was cited and released on three counts of of 2nd degree animal neglect, 29 counts of animal abandonment and 13 counts of unlicensed dogs.