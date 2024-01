by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Humane Society of Central Oregon received 16 dogs — 10 puppies and six adults — from an alleged animal neglect case in La Pine. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said it seized 37 dogs in all.

Lynne Ouchida from HSCO brought three of the pups for this week’s Furever Friends as the shelter hopes to help the dogs find new homes.

RELATED: 37 dogs seized in La Pine animal neglect investigation, DCSO says