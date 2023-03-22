La Pine detached shop destroyed in fire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A detached shop outside a home in La Pine is considered a total loss after a fire Tuesday afternoon.

The La Pine Rural Fire Protection District said firefighters responded just after noon in the 56400 block of Stellar Drive. Passing drivers alerted the homeowner, who escaped with their cat and called 911.

They arrived to find the fire burning in a 30-foot by 40-foot shop with heavy smoke and flames coming from inside.

RELATED: Fire in Crooked River Ranch destroys outbuilding

RELATED: Goats are first phase of Madras fire reduction and weed control effort

The fire spread to nearby vehicles before firefighters could put it out, the fire district said. The fire did not reach the home but the heat did cause some windows to break.

A safety concern for firefighters was the presence of propane tanks and “significant amounts” of ammunition that were exploding.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.