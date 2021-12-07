La Pine crash sends 1 to hospital; sedan drove under lifted pickup

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A driver in La Pine was seriously injured Monday after driving a sedan under a large, lifted pickup truck, according to fire officials.

La Pine Rural Fire Protection District Chief Mike Supkis said the incident happened around 4:48 p.m. on Day Road near Frances Lane.

Firefighters responded to find the driver of the sedan trapped and needing to be pulled from the car due to the damage.

Supkis said after the driver was removed they were taken to St. Charles in Bend; air ambulance service wasn’t available due to weather.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash, which closed Day Road for more than an hour.

The driver of the pickup did not request any treatment on the scene.

It’s unclear how or why the sedan drove under the pickup.