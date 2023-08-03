2 injured in head-on SUV collision in La Pine

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two drivers were taken to the hospital after a head-on collision at an intersection in La Pine Tuesday afternoon.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 12:50 p.m. at the intersection of Burgess Road and Old Stage Road.

DCSO said a Ford Edge, headed eastbound, crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Chevy Tahoe.

The Ford driver, a 66-year-old woman was airlifted to St. Charles in Bend with serious injuries. The Chevy driver, a 62-year-old California man, was transported by ground with non-life-threatening injuries.

There was a passenger in the Chevy. DCSO didn’t release details on her condition.

No other details were immediately released.