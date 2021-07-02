La Pine City Council declares state of emergency, bans use of fireworks

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The La Pine City Council declared a state of emergency due to the threat of wildfire and banned any public use of fireworks through July 9, during a special meeting Thursday.

La Pine joins Bend, Redmond and Deschutes County in the ban of fireworks.

The announcement comes just as Governor Kate Brown issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency Wednesday due to the imminent threat of wildfire.

La Pine’s emergency declaration was adopted by way of Resolution 2021-04 which is in immediate effect, and will remain so through July 9, 2021.

There will still be firework displays throughout Central Oregon for the 4th of July weekend, like the one planned at the La Pine Frontier Days and the annual Pilot Butte fireworks show.

Violators will be subject to initial fines of $100-$500 under the La Pine Municipal Code.