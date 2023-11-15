▶️ La Pine Chamber of Commerce to host grand opening of new location

by Peyton Thomas

The La Pine Chamber of Commerce is hosting a grand opening Friday afternoon to celebrate its new location. The Chamber moved earlier this year after the previous building’s owner put the lot up for sale.

“We’re fortunate to find a fabulous older building that was vacant for quite a while and we were able to remodel it to suit our purposes and we’re reopening with all the stuff we had in the old building,” said Ann Gawith, executive director at La Pine Chamber of Commerce.

Mayor Daniel Richer believes the celebration could help La Pine continue its growth.

“I think that it’s a great opportunity for the city’s expansion, now that we have a nicer location,” he said.

Although the new chamber location isn’t as easy to find from Highway 97, the move allowed the mural to relocate too, with greater visibility.

“Sometimes people drive right by the mural where it used to be because it was just kind of congested out that corner,” Richer said. “Now, I think it’s a little bit better and people have an opportunity to stop and appreciate it.”

The mural was previously on the south facing wall of the old La Pine Chamber of Commerce building. In the new location, includes a bench and is freestanding.

Gawith hopes the mural will help draw people into the chamber’s office.

The celebration Friday from 3:00-6:00 p.m. The chamber says everyone is invited to celebrate, and kick off the holidays with a tree lighting, food, drinks and more.

“Come on down to La Pine and do your Christmas shopping. There are some fabulous other shops, great places to eat. Make it a day trip and come join us,” Gawith said.