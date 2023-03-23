▶️ La Pine dance team invited to New York by Radio City Rockettes

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A dance team from La Pine qualified for nationals over the weekend, but that’s not all. They also received an invite to New York from the world famous Radio City Rockettes.

“We’ll be able to rehearse with the Rockettes, and I think that’s really cool. I’ve always looked up to the Rockettes,” dancer Ruby Fireman said.

The team out of Central Oregon Dancers Elite caught the attention of a judge on the weekend’s competition panel, who is a Rockette. The La Pine group was chosen out of over 25 other dance studios.

RELATED: Skeleton racer from Caldera HS ranked 8th in world in her age group

RELATED: Crook County HS culinary students win state title, headed to nationals

There is a catch, though. The team must choose between competing in nationals or accepting the invitation as both events take place at the same time.

Most on the team seem to have already made up their minds.

“I’d rather go to New York because I’ve already been to nationals,” dancer Stevie Hall said.

“I would definitely love to go to New York, with my mom especially,” dancer Isabella Jones said. “It would so much fun to have a couple practices with the Rockette’s and experience everything that’s a part of that.”

There’s also the issue of money.

“We need to fundraise a lot money to get there,” dance coach and owner of Central Oregon Dancers Elite Kelly Breen said. “It’s about $2,200 just to go, and another $1,800 to allow the families to take part and be there with their child. We’re looking to fundraise as much money as we can to make life a little easier on getting the kids there.”

The studio has until May 31 to meet their fundraising goal of $60,000, and is taking donations from the community. If interested, you can

call 541-306-8968

email centraloregondancerselite@gmail.com

The studio will also post a GoFundMe that you can look out for on its social media.