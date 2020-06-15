La Pine barber shop damaged after truck runs into fuel tank outside

The Cut N Up Barber Shop in La Pine was damaged Monday morning after a truck jumped the curb outside the building and pushed a fuel tank inside.

La Pine Fire Chief Mike Supkis said firefighters responded around 8 a.m. – the shop was closed at the time.

Supkis said crews were able to shut off the fuel lines running from the tank to the structure heating system and watched for flammable vapors.

A heating contractor and heating oil vendor arrived to off the pump of the remaining heating oil and remove the fuel tank.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances that caused the crash