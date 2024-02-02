OSP: Armed La Pine suspect gets away despite taser, pepper spray

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Police are still searching for a man, considered “armed and dangerous,” who prompted and alert Thursday night sent to residents in La Pine.

It happened in the the area of Big Timber Lane and Buena Vista Drive.

Oregon State Police say a man was spotted trying to break into a residence. His face was concealed, but OSP said he was recognized as being wanted on state and federal arrest warrants. He was also armed with a pistol.

RELATED: Police: 2 women suspected of using fake IDs to steal iPhones in Redmond, Madras

OSP said it was able to disarm the man, but he resisted arrest and was able to escape even after a Taser and pepper spray was used. Despite assistance from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Police and U.S. Marshals Office, the suspect was able to get away and is still on the loose.

The suspect has been identified as Timithy Robert Carl Graham, 43. OSP said he already had state and federal warrants for his arrest. He now faces potential charges of escape, felon in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office initially alerted the public about this Thursday night on Facebook, saying it was assisting OSP in looking for an “armed and dangerous” person who ran from a traffic stop.

The suspect was described by DCSO as a male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 200 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was wearing blue jeans and a dark hoodie.