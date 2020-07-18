La Pine-area fire grows to 200 acres; subdivision asked to “Be Ready” to evacuate

By TED TAYLOR

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

A wildfire near La Pine exploded to 200 acres Saturday evening as residents of a nearby subdivision were put on a Level 1 evacuation notice and asked to “Be Ready” to leave.

The Rosland Fire was burning about a mile southeast of the Newberry Estates subdivision near La Pine on Deschutes National Forest Land.

It started around 2 p.m. and was initially mapped around 30 acres before quickly growing to 50 acres. Crews mapped it at 200 acres around 7 p.m.

“Forward progress stopped on the fire,” Central Oregon Fire Information tweeted around 9 p.m. “Crews are now strengthening lines and patrolling for hot spots at this time. Good news for the homeowners in the area.”

Earlier Saturday evening, officials said the had lessened considerably as it hit an area previously treated for fire fuels.

Jean Nelson-Dean, a National Forest spokeswoman, said a 20-person crew on the ground was joined by five engines, two heavy air tankers, a water tender and two Hotshot crews.

“Level 1: Means “BE READY“ for potential evacuation. Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area, monitor emergency services websites and local media outlets for information. This is the time for preparation and precautionary movements of persons with special needs, mobile property and (under certain circumstances) pets and livestock. If conditions worsen, emergency services personnel may contact you via an emergency notification system.”